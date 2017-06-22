King’s Lynn Cycling Club juniors blazing a trail

King’s Lynn Cycling Club 13-year-old juniors Bethany Barnett and Tye Rugg took part in the club’s 25-mile time trial at Tottenhill, and both set times that many adults would be very happy with.

Bethany completed the course in 1’12’43” to take the honours, with an impressive average speed of 20.6mph. Tye was exactly two minutes back in 1’14’43”, also just topping the 20mph average.

Bethany Barnett and Tye Rugg

It’s shaping up to be a tight championship race between the two of them. Tye currently leads by 98 points to 94, but has ridden one race more. With no-one else competing, Bethany also took full points in the Ladies Time Trial class, which she also leads, ahead of Kay Burgess. Certainly, the two youngsters have very bright futures.

The fastest rider overall was Robert Warwicker of TriAnglia with a time of 57’30”, followed by Alec Seaman in Royal Navy & Royal Marines colours, who recorded 58’18” to take almost three minutes off last week’s time.

The third man under the hour, and best KLCC rider, was James Senter who came home in 59’02”, and recorded his first maximum points haul of the season. Still ever-present in this campaign, he stretched his lead over Ben Stancombe (not competing on the night) to 16 points. The only other competitor in the Men’s Time Trial category was Chris Levy, and he moved up to fourth in the championship thanks to his time of 1’06’59”.

Meanwhile, the Men’s Old School had a familiar look, with Simon Hardy top of the leaderboard for the sixth consecutive race, winning in 1’03’52”. He is going to take some stopping, but nearest challenger Trevor Marshall is trying to do just that. He was again runner-up with 1’09’52”, and Stuart Hooper third in 1’13’26”.

In the Ladies Old School, Heather Rugg maintained her unbeaten record for the season. Mother of Tye, she may not have earned the bragging rights at home, but 1’22’15” was enough to hold off the challenge of Sam May, riding the distance for the first time in a highly-creditable 1’25’25”.

Alan Pierce was the only rider to do the single-lap 13-mile alternative distance on offer, and did so in 43’49”.

Full results: Alan Pierce (13 miles) 43’49”, Robert Warwicker (TriAnglia) 57’30”, Alec Seaman (RNRMC) 58’18”, James Senter 59’02”, Simon Hardy 1’03’52”, Chris Levy 1’06’59”, Trevor Marshall 1’09’52”, Bethany Barnett 1’12’43”, Stuart Hooper 1’13’26”, Tye Rugg 1’14’43”, Heather Rugg 1’22’15”, Sam May 1’25’25”.

l Time trialist Matthew Senter from Lynn riding for Team Velovelocity competed last weekend in the East District 10 mile Championships.

The event took place in Tottenhill and Senter took the win in a time of 20.04 to be crowned EDCA 10 mile champion. He also smashed the previous course record by 17 seconds which had stood since 2010.

He followed this up this weekend by competing in the East District 25-mile Championships in Wisbech.

He maintained his recent great form by taking the win in 49.40 and breaking another course record by a massive 56 seconds. This now makes him double East District Champion over both distances of 10 and 25 miles.