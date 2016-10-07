King’s Lynn Cycling Club popular race through Grimston, Gayton and Great Massingham

King’s Lynn Cycling Club’s annual Road Race this year takes place on Sunday, October 16, starting at 10.30am.

Race headquarters is by kind permission of Holly Meadows School at Vong Lane, Pott Row, King’s Lynn, Norfolk. PE32 1BE.

KLCC and some of the pupils,parents and staff from Holly Meadows School at Pott Row who took part in a sponsored cycle event last Sunday morning. Photo supplied by Holly Meadows School

This year the Road Race consists of a 60-mile course which travels through the villages of Grimston, Gayton and Great Massingham with a finish on the B1153 in Grimston.

There will be rolling road closures ahead of the riders with The National Escort Group motorbikes and support cars.

Annie Thompson, KLCC race director, commented: “KLCC are very pleased to run its annual road race.

“It has again proved to be extremely popular with 90 riders from all around the country competing for 60 places.

“With this year’s route including the centre of Great Massingham I hope to see many supporters around the route to cheer the riders on.”

The 60 plus category 3/4 riders are ready to challenge themselves to the road race with prizes for the winner and sprint category.

Many teams are coming from all over the UK and KLCC have their own team participating.

Refreshments and cakes will be available at Race HQ.

The event itself has attracted many more sponsors this year.

These are: British Sugar, Walker Skoda of King’s Lynn, Frimstone Ltd, TM Browne Ltd, Sealskinz and West Norfolk Insurance Service Ltd.

For more information see www.kingslynncycling club.co.uk

l Members of King’s Lynn Cycling Club and some of the pupils,parents and staff from Holly Meadows School at Pott Row took part in a sponsored cycle event on Sunday morning.

KLCC assisted the children completing as many laps in a pre-determined time of a 3.1-mile route around the villages of Pott Row and Grimston.

Headteacher Mrs Jennie Wildsmith-Garton commented: “The ride was an excellent way of promoting cycling at Holly Meadows.

“We are always looking for ways to enhance and enrich school sport and Lisa Seaton already leads off road cycling activities within our grounds for Key Stage 2 and ‘Balanceablity’ early balance and cycling training at Key Stage 1.

“The connection we now have with KLCC in organising such events as the sponsored ride in addition to hosting your annual road race helps us to raise funds to put back into cycling at Holly Meadows.

“Any money raised will be used to pay for more of the balance bikes so that we have all sizes for Key Stage 1.”

