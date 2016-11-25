King’s Lynn cyclists form guard of honour role at Rickshaw Challenge from Skegness

King’s Lynn Cycling Club were invited by the producers of The One Show and Children In Need Rickshaw Challenge to provide a ‘guard of honour’ at the finish line on last week’s leg from Skegness to Lynn.

Lynn CC previously this year raised £750 for the AT Society at a fun day and time trial in September.

The Society and BBC contacted the club to ask if they could be present on Wednesday evening last week and the club were honoured to be asked. The AT Society had a rider, Ebony Robinson, who has the condition AT (Ataxia Telangiectasia), a genetic disorder.

l For the past two years Tesco Hardwick Store in Lynn have invited KLCC to participate in a charity cycle challenge. This year it’s cycling to Lapland.

KLCC are urging people to come along and help them race Rudolph to Lapland.KLCC are helping Tesco’s to race along with Rudolph to raise vital funds for Diabetes UK and British Heart Foundation on December 9, 10 and 11.

By using Turbo Trainers and static bikes, the Club are hoping to complete 3,373km over the three days.

Pictured is a group of members who turned up at Kings Staithe Square at the finish area to greet Ebony Robinson home.