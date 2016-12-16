King’s Lynn cyclists help Tesco in charity Lapland ride

Tesco Hardwick Store in Lynn invited King’s Lynn Cycling Club and the King’s Lynn Go Ride juniors to help raise money for their chosen charities (Diabetes UK and the British Heart Foundation) by covering the distance from the foyer of the store to Lapland.

The riders either used the static bikes from Heros Gym in Lynn or their own race bikes on turbos to do the distance of 2,304 miles, in a Rudolph Race.

Ben Shepherd

Each day, members of the club with help from Dobbie the Reindeer, Cllr Elizabeth Nockolds, parents of the Go Ride Juniors and some very friendly PCSO’s completed the mileage over the three days.

The amount raised was £384.47. KLCC wishes to thank Tesco, plus Allison and Alastair Bingham from Go Ride.

l In the final race in the Fenland Clarion Autumn Race series in Peterborough, Go Ride Junior Ben Shepherd came third in the Under 10’s category in this series.

At each of the three race events, Ben competed against other Go Ride Juniors from Fenland Clarion, Ely & District Cycling Club, Thorpe Ventures, Kings Cliffe Flyers, Kettering Cyclones and St Ives CC.

He competed in a minimum of two races at each event, including 2, 4 and 6-lap races, and ended the series with 55 points.

Ben commented: “It was an exciting race and very challenging but it was also very good fun. I recommend it. I prefer cyclocross to track.”