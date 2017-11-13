King’s Lynn cyclists taste outdoor success

Members from King’s Lynn Mountain Bike Club (KLMTB) all tasted success at Revel Outdoors (Bury St Edmunds) which was hosted by the Lynn club.

The first round of four took place in the fast forest trails of FR24 Santa Downham and, after a rather damp Saturday, the 5.5 mile mainly single track course was a little challenging, with some quite muddy sections.

Paul Ashby took the honours in the three-hour veteran male section, while Rob Snithers topped the 1.5 hour senior male category.

The three-hour category started at 1pm, with the leaders of the females completing six laps and the males seven laps.

The 1.5 hour category leaders completed a total of four laps.

This year’s series has seen the introduction of a new category for 14 to 16 year-olds to race the same course as the youth, senior and veteran classes, with some terrific prizes up for grabs for the podium riders.

For more information about KLMTB, visit: kingslynnmtb.com

Pictured on the right at Revel Outdoors are Michael Cubitt being tailed by Linley Gales and Paul Quantrill, all from KLMTB.