King’s Lynn development team show promise for the future

Watton 4

Pelicans Development 0

A new-look Pelicans development side travelled to Watton with eight players making their league debuts for the team.

As always, the match was evenly balanced.

The quartet of Alice Biran, Lily Ward, Lexi Ampomah and Keira Turner made numerous strong tackles to keep the Watton attackers at bay.

Chloe Richardson worked well to protect her goal and it wasn’t until just before half-time that Watton managed to make the breakthrough.

Katie Page, Alicia Billington and Kassie Arlott worked well together across the midfield.

They strung some well-timed passes through to the forward line of Charlotte Lake, Jessie Pack and Erin Pattinson.

Pelicans created a number of chances in front of the Watton target but just couldnt get that elusive first goal.

Watton continued to press and as tiredness crept in ran out 4-0 winners.

This proved to be a great opening game for the young Pelicans squad.

There were plenty of positives going forward and the team will only improve.

Norfolk Cars Mini Player-of-the-Match: Lily Ward.