King’s Lynn, Downham and Swaffham Mark Farnham students pass grades

Four times a year, students within the 14 Mark Farnham Schools have the opportunity to take part in Colour Belt Grading examinations.

The grading at its Lynn Providence Street School saw 144 students attending, with some children down to the age of 4 years as well as adults of all ages taking part; and achieved a 100 per cent pass rate.

Gradings start with a one hour training session where the student runs through the requirements, and then they take part in their grading session. Students receive their grades and belts at presentations which are held at their own School during the next week.

The examiner was Master Paul Donnelly 8th Dan.

Results: Downham, 7th Kup: Finley Creasey. Swaffham, 7th Kup: Daniel Loades-Vincent, Ben McInnes. Results, Lynn, 1st Kup: Oliver Wright, 2nd Kup: Isabelle Scott; 3rd Kup: Joshua Bunting, Arminas Janulionis, Akvile Jonusaite, Kasandra Kozyreva; 4th Kup: Arvaidas Kupcxunas; 5th Kup: Ilya Celinskis, Nikita Celinskis, Kasey Grimes, Harvey Todhunter, Liam Wood; 6th Kup: Georgina Paynter; 7th Kup: Daniel Akula, Vyte Gudauskaite, Sabina Noruisyte, Gabriel Ramos, Cameron Taylor; 8th Kup: Curtis Grimes, Katie Hayes, Sophie Hayes, Lukas Jasinskis, Airidas Kabaila, Emilija Kovaliova; 9th Kup: Tillie-Mai Flanagan, Jacob Hancock, Kamilla Jurkaityte.