King’s Lynn driver Alex Brundle helps take World Endurance victory in Fuji

Lynn-based racing driver, Alex Brundle, put in a sterling performance on Sunday to help G-Drive Racing claim a dramatic first win of the 2016 FIA World Endurance Championship season in a nail-biting Six Hours of Fuji.

He put in a phenomenal drive in the middle stint to put G-Drive racing in a commanding position going into the final stint.

In a nail biting finale, teammate Will Stevens then made a bold move to take the lead with just five minutes of the race remaining, to secure victory for himself, Alex and co-driver Roman Rusinov in their #26 G-Drive Racing Oreca 05-Nissan at the Fuji Speedway in Japan.

The team secured yet another pole position in the LMP2 category on Saturday – the fifth for the team from seven races this year.

Brundle then put in a superb drive, combining with Rusinov to increase the 10-second lead that Will Stevens had eeked out in the opening stint, to over half a minute. But as the various strategies played out, the G-Drive Racing team found themselves in a scrap to regain the race lead, with half an hour remaining and darkness descending.

It was then left to Stevens to retake the lead in dramatic fashion with just 25 minutes remaining. He was instructed to reverse the positions shortly afterwards by Race Control, but attacked again successfully to seal victory.

Alex Brundle said: “There was a little bit of a gap for me to chase to the Alpine because we were on different synchs strategy wise but we knew it would be crucial to get ahead of them for the final stint which we did.”

“Will did a fantastic job in the final stint and to hold the lead from Senna at the end. This was a great team victory and I am so happy for them as they have been denied cruelly a few times this year. It is so well deserved.”

The win was the first in the FIA WEC for Brundle this season, and helped his G-Drive Racing team maintain third place in the teams’ championship.

Brundle - son of ex-F1 driver Martin - also climbed up to 11th place in the drivers’ standings, despite having only driven sporadically in the WEC in 2016.

Brundle will next head to China on November 6 for Six Hours of Shanghai, in the penultimate race of the WEC season.