King’s Lynn driver Brundle shines in World Endurance season finale

Lynn-based racing driver, Alex Brundle, helped JOTA Sport; operating this season under G-Drive Racing- record an incredible LMP2 class victory at the season finale in the 2016 FIA World Endurance Championship, with the 6 Hours of Bahrain race on Saturday.

The three-man line-up of Brundle, Rene Rast and Roman Rusinov started from the rear of the 31-car grid, but turned in the performance of the season to snatch a dramatic victory late in the race in their #26 ORECA 05-Nissan.

The win was the third straight WEC victory for the team - operating this season under G-Drive Racing - and Brundle has been an integral part of all those successes.

The pace of the trio was evident during practice and qualifying and a fifth pole position of the year – the highest number of any LMP2 team in 2016 was duly secured by Rene Rast and Roman Rusinov.

While a minor post-qualifying technical issue forced Rast to start from the tail of the field, the German overtook 11 cars on the opening lap and had moved into the LMP2 top five by the end of his opening double-stint.

Excellent stints from Rusinov and Brundle brought the orange ORECA into contention for victory, despite an ill-timed full-course caution period contriving to lose Brundle over 20 seconds to his key rivals, as he had stopped under green-flag conditions a few minutes earlier.

Rast, who missed the previous WEC event in China to attend the birth of his son Liam, took over for the final 90 minutes of the race in fourth place and immediately set about closing in on those ahead of him.

Despite falling more than a minute off the lead following contact with a slower GTE Corvette, Rast never gave up and found himself on the tail of Filipe Albuquerque’s #43 RGR Sport machine with 20 minutes remaining.

Having gone wheel-to-wheel with the #43 car earlier in the race, Rast did not hesitate in slicing down the inside of his rival cleanly into Turn 1 with just a quarter of an hour left and pulling away to victory by seven seconds.

The result secured third place in the LMP2 Teams’ Championship – just five points away from second spot. Brundle, despite not having completed the full season with G-Drive, also ended the season in a fantastic sixth place in the individual standings.

Brundle commented: “It was a tough race and it tested everyone in the team to the maximum, but we showed our metal and that we can do it from the back.

“It was a bit of an epic and a race in which we showed some really strong characteristics.

“The team were excellent in the pit stops and we never faltered at all. We have enjoyed three strong races where we have shown our strengths in strategy, fighting for positions and getting faster and faster as weekends wear on.

“I am delighted the team have ended the year in this fashion and it has been very satisfying to be part of these three wins.”

Team director, David Clark, commented: “What a great team effort today, especially from Alex (Brundle) who did a brilliant middle stint.

“I think it was his stint that gave us the track position which enabled Rene to attack at the end and get the lead from the RGR Sport car.

“The team showed great fortitude after the qualifying disappointment and one thing I know is that no-one on the team ever gives up.

“We showed real grit and determination to come from the back and it was a highly satisfying way to see the season out with three straight wins in the WEC.”

2016 FIA Endurance Trophy for LMP2 Drivers – Final Standings: 1 Lapierre/Menezes/Richelmi 199, 2 Albuquerque/Senna/Gonzalez 166, 3 Rusinov 162, 4 Cumming/Dalziel/Derani 116, 5 Rast 111, 6 Brundle 98. 2016 FIA Endurance Trophy for LMP2 Teams – Final Standings: 1 Signatech Alpine 199, 2 RGR Sport by Morand 169, 3 G-Drive Racing 164, 4 Extreme Speed Motorsports 116, 5 Extreme Speed Motorsports 78, 6 SMP Racing 69, 8 SMP Racing 60.