King’s Lynn end two-year darts losing streak

Sport news from the Lynn News, lynnnews.co.uk/sport, @lynnnewssport on Twitter

Finally the King’s Lynn men’s team ended their Norfolk Superleague Darts losing streak running back to December 2014 when they beat Thetford at the RBL club on Sunday 5-2.

Winners were Mark Easter (24.05), Martin Broomfield (19.78), Andrew Perez (20.90), Andrew Belton (22.43) and MoM Shaun Futter(25.91).

The ladies’ team were beaten 3-1, but all four ladies put up a good showing, especially young debutante Bryony Fisher, and also a fine win for Brandon Futter on youth debut.

Next game is on Sunday away at Seadell. Transport will leave RBL club at 4.30pm.

* King’s Lynn United away to Norwich.

Men lost 3-4, with “top level darts by the two top teams” being the comment.

MoM: Glenn West with an 27.40av; other winners were Ian Withers and Craig Venman. A 113 finish decided the match in favour of Norwich in the deciding leg of the last game after a United player had left a double. Ladies lost 0-4.

Last Sunday, King’s Lynn United home to Wymondham: Men won 5-2. MoM Glenn West with 25.91av; other winners Craig Venman, Ian King, Shaun Bitson and Anton Liscsey. Ladies lost 1-3.