King’s Lynn family make flying start to new series

The start of the British Cycling BMX series saw the Hill family, from Lynn, in winning form at the weekend.

Jared, 45, and sons Kyle, 13, and Jared, 8, were all in action in the opening two rounds at the Indoor Cycling Centre at Manchester.

A fine display saw dad Jared lead the way with victory in the veterans’ class on the Saturday and Sunday.

He also tasted success in 45-49 cruiser class on Sunday after an unfortunate crash near the finishing line had left him in eighth place the previous day.

Kyle kicked off his 13/14 cruiser title chase in great form with a trio of moto wins on Saturday.

He looked good for a win in the final, but a late start pushed him back to fourth.

In the same event on the Sunday, Kyle again looked confident but an accident on the gate left him attached to his bike and struggling to get started. He eventually finished in sixth spot.

Jared, pictured right, made a cracking start with moto wins.

He comfortably progressed through the quarters and semi-finals before eventually finishing second.

But on the Sunday he went one better by claiming his first national win of the year in the 9 year boys’ section.

The family will travel to Birmingham later this month for rounds three and four.