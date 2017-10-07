King’s Lynn family taste more success in Norwich

It was very much a family affair as Sunday marked the conclusion of the 2017 BMX summer season.

The East Anglia Club Championships at Sloughbottom Park, in Norwich, saw all members of the Lynn-based Hill family in action.

Mum Abi surprised herself and put in a good performance in the 30+ ladies cruiser to finish second overall.

Alan entered in the Superclass, the highest level class, against men aged between 19-45.

With a Grand Prix situation, every lap counted for the overall position.

Alan’s experience and track knowledge shone through against some very tough competition and he went on to take the overall title to add more silverware to his vast collection.

Kyle, 13, got to stand on the podium twice after winning the 13/14 cruisers and finishing third in the 15/16 boys.

On a particularly long track, racing two bikes was a tough test of fitness.

The youngster also turned his hand to a spot of commentating during the afternoon action.

Returning to racing after breaking his elbow, Jared, 9, raced up two age classes into the 11s for more competition.

He found it tough going but managed to make the final with a 4/4/3 in the motos.

He got a bit of a squeeze from the start gate in the final but he managed to make his way up to fifth place and that was where he finished.

The family, who have enjoyed a fantastic season of racing this year, will use the winter break to train and prepare for the 2018 campaign.

Pictured right are Alan, left, and Kyle Hill.