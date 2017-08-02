King’s Lynn Farnham martial arts students are on the Mark

Four times a year, students within the 14 Mark Farnham Schools of Tae Kwon-Do have the opportunity to take part in colour belt grading examinations.

These ‘gradings’ are conducted by 8th Dan Tae Kwon-Do Masters from around the country, who each have over 40 years Tae Kwon Do experience.

kl

To take part in a grading a student needs to have worked for an allotted time and be up to a good standard for their grade. The latest gradings were at Providence Street Youth Centre, Lynn.

Results from schools, all students gaining their next level (Belt): Lynn - 1st Kup: Isabelle Scott. 2nd Kup: Arturs Danilovs, Arminas Janulionis, Akvile Jonusaite, Kasandra Kozyreva, 4th Kup: Viktorija Kozlouskaja, Emma Mattocks, Gvidas Norvilas, 5th Kup: Daniel Akula, Sabina Noruisyte, 6th Kup: Katie Hayes, Sophie Hayes, Lukas Jasinskis, Gabriel Ramos, 7th Kup: Tillie-Mai Flanagan, Curtis Grimes, Kamilla Jurkaityte, Airidas Kabaila, 8th Kup: Mike Bloy, 9th Kup: Eugene Higgins, Arminas Jurkevicius, Kernius Siskevicius.

Downham: Ryan Dunphy 2nd Kup; Daniel Loades-Vincent 5th Kup; Minnie Hudson 8th Kup.