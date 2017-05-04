King’s Lynn Field Archers hold shoot at new home

By Irene Hunter

King’s Lynn Field Archers hosted their first Open Shoot at their new venue at a quarry in Blackborough End.

Almost 100 archers from around the country came to experience some quite clever target placements.

Clubs were represented from Broadlands, Norwich, Norfolk; Tendring; Totem, Tiptree and Chelmsford in Essex; Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk; Lincoln Bowmen, Castle; Black Sheep and Woodhall Spa from Lincolnshire; Spirit of Sherwood, Worksop and King’s Clipstone Nottinghamshire; Woodbridge, Suffolk; and Sandy, Bedfordshire.

Shooting began at 10am and most had completed the course of 36 targets by 3.30pm all set in varying undergrowth over 40 acres. Medals and trophies were presented to the highest scorers of each discipline by Keith Moran.

Other clubs represented were Legbow: Aquarius, Nemesis, Bowmen of Salcey, Severn Valley Yeoman Foresters, Invicta, Albion, Greenman Archers, Priory Bowmen, and Rose and Arrows, and many more unaffiliated.

Winners were: American Flatbow, Gents Mark Jones, Rednex, 2nd David Lovell Avalon Archers, 3rd Adam Browning Aurora; Ladies Flatbow Gillian Mill, Spirit of Sherwood and 2 Joyce Hollows Severn Valley Yeaman Foresters; Barebow Gents Graham Holmes, Nemesis, 2 Dave Andrews, Aquarius, 3 Josh Gibbon, Independent. Barebow Ladies; Shelley Malthouse, Black Sheep Archers, 2 Shelagh Newell Castle Bowmen, 3 Diane Paul, Independent. Barebow Junior Boys Owen Pyle, tendring and Barebow Girls Lucy Hubbert Black Sheep Archers; Bowhunter Gents John Foster, Rose and Arrows; David Arnold, Rose and Arrows; Bowhunter Ladies Sue Birch, Independent; Compound Limited, Gents Duane Williams, Totem; Compound Limited Ladies, Liz Holmes, Nemesis Archers; Hunting Tackle Gents 1st Mark Corstin, 2 Paul Whitehead, 3 Neil Gamble, Totem. Hunting tackle, Ladies 1st Alison MacRory, 2 Tina Waller, Greenman Archers, 3 Ann-Marie McMillan, Black Sheep Archers; Hunting Tackle Junior Boys Stephen Pope, Independent; Hunting Tackle Junior Girls Rebecca Wilkinson; Longbow Gents 1st Mark Allen, Tendring, 2 Joe LLoyd, Black Sheep, 3 Michael Mountain, Independent; Longbow Ladies 1st Anna Ley, Independent, 2 Vicky Amies, Broadlands 3 Janet Lloyd, Black Sheep; Longbow Junior Boys Tolly Ley, Independent; Primitive Gents Bob Miles, Dragonfly; Unlimited Gents 1st Ed Kirk, Independent, 2 Sean Quelch, Broadlands.

Overall profit from the day was about £900 which will be put towards a large target for the next Open Shoot to be held in September.

Pictured are the main winners with their Trophies.