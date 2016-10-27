King’s Lynn Fury exit National Shield

In weekend action the King’s Lynn Fury basketball side faced Cambridge Cats in the National Shield missing both Matty Roberts and Jack Ford, while new addition Jardel Kerr’s paperwork didn’t clear in time.

Initially this didn’t seem to matter as Fury showed their growth as a team finally competing from the opening tip behind great team basketball with the ball moving well and good execution of screening actions.

With Ethan Allen getting hot and Edga Lomsargis nailing several threes Fury led going into the half by two.

The second half both physical and mental fatigue was a key factor as it transpired that three of the Fury players had chosen to play in a local league game the morning of the fixture and with Allen suffering cramps as Cats raised their game Fury couldn’t find an answer as Cats mauled them to secure a 107–74 win.

Coach James Bamfield said: “There were alot of positive signs for us in this game, we came out and competed really well from the opening tip which stands us in good stead as we move forward. We were able to score in transition and used alot more ball screening action which was good.

“We needed more depth to sustain our effort today as our identity is that we will outwork teams and we couldn’t do that over 40 minutes, however we also need to realize that we are professionals now with supporters paying to watch us and as such we need to be more professional in our approach.

“Playing a game of basketball before a fixture is definitely not the correct preparation.It really showed up on the defensive end as after holding teams to around 13-16 points in a period we gave up 17,26,29 and 35. This is all part of the growth process for our young side though and we can’t wait to get back on the practice floor and add another week of hard work to our game.”

Fury U16 faced Essex Blades who had turned them over in pre-season by 15 points but the youngsters showed their growth as they took control of the first quarter 18-13 behind nice transition play. Fury continued to lead throughout the game going into the fourth period with a 51-45 advantage. However as the pressure built the inexperience showed as the defence totally lapsed allowing Blades to seize control and take an unlikely 73-65 victory.

Coach Ely said: “We showed our growth today as we really struggled to compete with this team in pre season and they added a very good player to their mix, so to come away very disappointed not to have won shows how far we have come. We will develop more focus as the year goes on as experience teaches you to stay calm and focus on your habits and today was a good lesson for that.”

The U18 side also faced the Blades and this was also a very exciting game with Fury showing they can compete with a side that boasted a couple of age group internationals. Fury trailed by four going into the 4th period where Essex extended the lead to 11 before Fury gave valuable court time to their reserve unit. FInal score 74–52 Essex.

Bamfield added: “We have shown a lot of nerves about playing at NBL level and this has really affected our mental approach in terms of competing hard on every play so it was great to see us go out and just play basketball and be in a close game. These kids have more than enough ability to do well at this level and i’m excited to see them develop and gain valuable NBL experience.”