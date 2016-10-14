King’s Lynn Fury offer free kids’ coaching before Birmingham home clash

In weekend NBL action the King’s Lynn Fury Seniors lost 88-65 at Team Wolverhampton after their tough first fixture of the season with Northants.

The young side again showed severe nerves as they allowed the home side to establish a 16-4 lead.

A Lomsargis three settled the nerves and Fury were able to compete on level terms, ending the first quarter down 24-14.

In the second Fury started to show the defensive mindset coach Bamfield has been demanding. They edged the period 21-18 after Tobu-Laura nailed a buzzer-beater three points.

In the third period Fury really started to show their true potential as they smothered Wolves with excellent and vocal team defence restricting the hosts to 13 in the whole period and landing an impressive 22 points of their own to take a two-point lead into the fourth period.

Unfortunately it wasn’t to be as multiple defensive breakdowns and lack of focus on that end allowed the home side to land several easy layups as they turned the game into a rout with an impressive 33-18 fourth period.

Scorers: Lomsargis 16, Allen 11, Ford 11.

Coach James Bamfield said: “I’m actually really excited by today’s performance. We again put together some excellent defensive work but struggled to focus on that end of the floor in key moments.

“If we aren’t scoring the energy is dropping which we will fix. We’re not going to turn up to every game this year with this level of anxiety so the first five minutes will take care of themselves.

“In terms of our defensive goal of 16 per period we achieved that and more in holding them to 13 in the third and we must take note that if we had maintained this for four quarter, we would have won by 36.

“Offensively we showed glimpses of understanding the game plan but were too easily discouraged from following it. With inexperienced players we allowed them to disrupt our flow.

“I’m pretty confident based on what we saw today that we aren’t far away from putting together 40 minutes of good basketball which will see us in the win column.”

The U18 side traveled to Ipswich severely undermanned but with plenty of heart and skill.

Despite no player over 6ft3 and the opposition boasting two players 6’8”, Fury battled hard led by Donatas Zakaras who landed 23 points and Vitali Versila with 9.

In the fourth period a Zakaras three moved Fury within eight but as Gerardas Simaitis and Versila fouled out the visitors took control and reeled off a 24-4 run to finish the game.

l The Fury senior side take another step in their development as they face City of Birmingham tomorrow.

Bamfield added: “The new look Fury side is starting to develop an identity as an athletic defensive side with the ability to shut down opposition offences, anchored by 6ft 9 Norfolk lad David Wood.

“The side has shown tremendous improvement in just six weeks together.”

A free coaching clinic led by Fury pro players will be for youngsters aged 7-14 at Lynnsport, 3-4pm, with free admission to the Senior game tipping off at the new time of 5pm.

All Fury ask is that a responsible adult accompanies kids to the NBL game with entry £6. If you want to attend the clinic you will need to book your place by emailing info@furybasketball with the code:

givemefreebasketball coaching