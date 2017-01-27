King’s Lynn Fury seniors net super win at Mets

The King’s Lynn Fury senior men at the weekend notched an impressive 89-35 victory at the Birmingham Mets.

Mets, on the back of two victories, hoped to move above Fury in the table. Mets moved into a small lead 11-8. The game changed after a Fury timeout with Edga Lomsargis and Jardel Kerr creating havoc on the defensive end which created a more uptempo game and Fury moved into a 13-17 lead by the end of the first.

Fury started to show real belief in each other and rolled in a 23-3 period!

After the break Fury moved to ensure victory with a 29-5 third period.

Top scorers: Matty Roberts 22, Donatas Zakaras 17, Arentas Jasiunas 17.

Coach James Bamfield said: “It’s been a tough run and we’ve had to make some changes, releasing Ethan Allen, our top scorer.

“I know there has been some criticism and perhaps even people doubting what we are trying to do. However within the squad there has been a coming together and growth that has been visible in their work over the past five weeks.

“The players are starting to find their roles and how that fits with the teams success. I really enjoyed how we played today.”