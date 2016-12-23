King’s Lynn Fury show they’re much improved in Tauras loss

King’s Lynn Fury opened the 2016/17 season with a miserable 35-point loss versus Northants Tauras in front of their home crowd.

Three months on and Fury were clearly the more improved side in the return National Basketball League fixture at Moulton College on Saturday.

Missing leading scorer Ethan Allen, Fury got off to a slow start but as the second period began Fury used fastbreak basketball alongside great ball and player movement to establish themselves in the contest.

With three minutes until half-time Fury had established a four-point lead and a clearly frustrated Tauras side had conceded a double technical.

Lomsargis, who had been in impressive form, stepped up but missed both free shots and from the ensuing possession Fury allowed Tauras to go unpunished.

Tauras took heart from this and battled back to lead by eight at the half.

In the second period Fury again got off to a torrid start missing layups and making careless turnovers. Tauras built a 15-point advantage but Fury again rallied and played some fantastic basketball with Andrew Purnell having perhaps his best game in a Fury shirt while youngster Vytau Girdzius had a career high 18 points.

Despite the great play Fury couldn’t find the defensive stops required and Tauras ran out winners but by a much smaller margin of 97-80.

Coach James Bamfield said: “I am really pleased with the level of performance we showed today. We looked a different side to the one that faced them in October.

“Our style of play was much better in the second half. We managed over 20 points on the fastbreak and scored 44 which is our highest output this season.

“We will take a lot of confidence from today’s game and continue to work on improving as a team and individually.

“We are still capable of a lot more and if we perform at this level in games with the teams around us, we will be in good shape.”

Fury’s next match after the festive break is at City of Birmingham on January 14.