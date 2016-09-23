King’s Lynn gain plenty from roller hockey tournament in France

Over the weekend King’s Lynn RHC seniors headed to Saint Omer in France to compete in a pre-season friendly tournament against teams from France, Germany, Switzerland and a fellow English side.

The first match of the weekend was against the familiar Herne Bay United. Having been beaten during one of the two meetings between the sides last season, Lynn didn’t take this game lightly. After a close first half Lynn ran out 6-3 winners.

A second tough game was against the hosts SCRA Saint Omer who would also be competing in the CERS Cup this season. The game was as expected very open. Lynn were first on the score sheet.

With this being Lynn’s first set of competitive fixtures and fitness levels taking its toll, Saint Omer in the first five minutes of the second half knocked in four goals. Final score: St Omer 5 Lynn 1.

Lynn lost to Swiss side Montreux HC after two previous high intensity games, despite once again taking the lead, 6-2.

Day two started against TUS Dusseldorf, also competing in the CERS Cup. A nervy start from Lynn proved vital as a 3-0 early lead was taken by the German side. Lynn grabbed a goal to remain within touching distance going in half-time. Final score: TUS Dusseldorf 6 Lynn 3.

Fifth and final game was against the Swiss champions RHC Diessbach who will be competing in the Champions League this season. A close game saw the Swiss side take a 2-1 lead into half-time. Following the break Lynn conceded early on. The sides exchanged goals, but Lynn scored two late goals to draw 4–4.

On the whole, plenty of experience was gained ahead of this season’s Premier League and CERS Cup adventure.

Many thanks to Chris Kay and Michael Baker for their assistance both throughout the games and also off rink.

Team: Will Martin (GK), Kathryn Baker (GK), Matthew Baker, Ryan Barnes, Michael Carter, Jamie Griffin, Sam Kay, Josh Taylor and Jack Tucker. Coach: Chris Kay and Michael Baker.

Thanks to sponsors Samueljacks T-Shirt Shop and Carter Engineering Supplies Ltd.