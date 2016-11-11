King’s Lynn Go Ride hosts West Norfolk winter series

After the success of the summer of cycling, which saw races being held in Downham and Lynn, King’s Lynn Go Ride is hosting four winter races at Alive Lynnsport.

The races could be time trials, scratch or drag races. These races will take place on the athletics track and are open to all children up to the age of 14.

Registration is from 5.45pm, with races from 6pm to 7pm, cost £4 for a minimum of two races.

Dates to remember are November 22, December 6, January 17 and February 7.

All youth riders are very welcome, including novices, and the club urges them to come for a fun evening.