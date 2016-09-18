King’s Lynn Go Ride members compete in series

The sixth and final road race of the Eastern Region Youth Circuit Series took place at Old Buckenham Cycling Festival.

Lynn Go Ride member Sterling Smith, 9, finished fourth in the under-10 boys category for the final outing.

The Eastern Region Youth Circuit Series events commenced in March.

The first one took place at the Lee Valley Velopark in Stratford, followed by races at Ixworth, Letchworth Garden City, Welwyn Garden City, Alconbury, and Old Buckenham.

Lynn Go Ride were the only Norfolk club with participants at each of the six races.

Florence Barnett came first in U10 girls with 38 points, Bethany Barnett achieved third in U14 girls with 36 points, Sterling Smith was eighth in the U10 boys with 23 points, Philip Bingham 17th in the U10 boys with nine points and Tye Rugg 29th place in the U14 boys.

They were also pleased to cheer club coach Ray Barnett to third in the adult novice race.