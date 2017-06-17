King’s Lynn Golf Club edge past Middleton Hall in play-off

Report by Maurice Lawlor

King’s Lynn Golf Club and Middleton Hall Golf Club went head to head in the second round of the 2017 Barnard Trophy, Lynn having narrowly won their first game at Thetford Golf Club.

Although it was a beautiful day there was a strong breeze which made the course more difficult to play. The course was in great condition.

Lynn captain, Maurice Lawlor, led the field with Paul Arnold. They managed to finish two holes up. This was followed by Blair Rule and Mike Wilson who won their match by four holes. The third match of Richard Jessop and Kwai Li, who were giving 10 shots, finished four holes down.

Everything was then down to the final match.

Reports came in that Middleton were three holes up at the start of the final hole. If it stayed the same then Middleton would win the match.

Bob Murray and Tom Mulvaney were Lynn’s final pairing. On this Par 5, Tom chipped the third within two feet leaving Bob the chance of a birdie. Bob got the putt and they ended two down.

This halved the match and for the second time there was a play-off to deal with.

As tension mounted Rule and Wilson were asked to take on the extra holes and succeeded in winning the first extra hole, giving Lynn the overall win.

All games were played in a very competitive but friendly manner. On behalf of KLGC, sincere thanks to Middleton Golf Club for their hospitality and giving Lynn players a courtesy practice round.

Lynn Golf Club – results

Seniors. Friendly v Swaffham (A): Arthur Vanderloo/John Weatherhead lost to Graham Curtis/Tony Wright 2/1, Ron Laing/Ray Matthews beat Jeff Reed/Mike Adams 4/3, Chris Cavill/Michael Vanderloo halved with Mike Adams/Jan Churchill, David Dunsmore/Malcolm Ashby beat Roger Claridge/Phil Denton 1 up, Trevor Bartle/Des Mallows beat Gordon Cain/Kit Jackman 3/2, Alan Jones/Ken Mace lost to Graham Cowie/Milton Severn two down. Lynn 3.5 – Swaffham 2.5.

Friendly v Richmond Park (A): Arthur Vanderloo/Mike Frary beat Mike Quirke/Colin Arnott 5/4, Michael Vanderloo/Peter Coote lost to Roland Beckets/John Weaver 5/4, Ron Laing/Trevor Hindell beat Don Beeson/John Watling 1 up, Richard Kerkham/Malcolm Ashby lost to John Perry/Brian Smith 3/2, David Griffin/Ron Engledow beat Alan Smith/Bill Luck 1 up, Basil Calaby/Michael Fendley lost to Joe Dickerson/Brian Rees 1 down. Lynn 3 Richmond Park 3.

Ladies

EWGA Medal & Bogey Cup

Winner Sue Clarke nett 72. Runner-up Susan Gurr nett 75. Division 2: 1 Teresa Allen nett 77, two Anita Goddard nett 83 Div.3.: 1 Tracy Rawlings nett 81, two Jenny Ebbs nett 87.