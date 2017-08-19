King’s Lynn Golf Club enjoys competition success

A busy week of action saw team and individual success for members of Lynn Golf Club with the Barnard Trophy team booking their place in the final of the county competition.

The club also marched on in the Cullington Cup, while senior member Paul Arnold won three county trophies in one day at the Norfolk Seniors Championships.

In the Barnard Trophy, Lynn met their counterparts from Caldecott Golf Club at Mundesley.

In a hard-fought encounter, Lynn were triumphant in all four of their games to win by a total of 14 holes.

Awaiting Lynn in the final will be RAF Marham who defeated Mundesley in the other semi-final.

Lynn’s victorious team consisted of Paul Arnold/Maurice Lawlor, Mike Wilson/Blair Rule, Bob Murray/Richard Brown, David Lawman/Kwai Li.

The final will be held on Wednesday, August 30, at 12.30pm at Swaffham Golf Club and all support would be welcomed.

Lynn’s Cullington Cup team travelled to Watton for their quarter-final against Richmond Park Golf Club.

Testing conditions saw the teams all-square after the morning matches with some high-quality golf from both sides.

Conditions became worse after lunch, but Lynn came out all guns blazing to record a great 9-up away victory.

Special mention and thanks goes to Nigel Chettleburgh for representing Lynn Golf Club and captaining the team.

Thanks also go to Richmond Park Golf Club for the welcome, catering and spirit in which they played.

The remarkable week was continued by Paul Arnold at Royal Cromer.

The nine-handicap Arnold, 72, shot a gross 79, net 70 to win the County Seniors Handicap Championship.

Just for good measure he also won both the scratch and handicap championships for the super seniors category for those over 70.

Arnold remarked that his super seniors scratch championship was particularly satisfying with no handicap involved.

He was also proud to have won the seniors handicap trophy.

The trophy was donated by Geoff Higgins, a past president of Norfolk County Golf Union and also a longstanding member of Lynn Golf Club.

