King’s Lynn Golf Club’s Ashley is crowned county champion

Lynn Golf Club’s Ashley Johnson made course knowledge count by being crowned men’s county handicap champion.

Played over 36 holes, the event attracted an entry of 69 players from across the county.

A beautifully bright and warm summer’s day, ideal golfing weather, the course was presented in top condition, with lush fairways and fast greens.

Costessey Park Golf Club’s I. Rafferty and Eaton Golf Club’s S. Webster topped the scores in the morning before some excellent scores were posted in the afternoon session.

Johnson’s combined score of 138, saw him crowned Norfolk County Handicap Champion and winner of the Geoffrey Burroughes Salver.

Second place overall went to S. Webster (net 142) while Lynn Golf Club’s M. Coleman was third with a net score of 145.

The team winners were from Eaton with a combined (three players) score of net 46 to lift the County Golf Union Handicap Challenge Shield.

Blair Rule, captain of Lynn Golf Club, presented all the winners with their prizes and thanked everyone for their participation.

Special appreciation was given to Mike Devlin, honorary secretary of the NCGU, and his county team for all of their time and a such well organised event.

Lynn Golf Club captain Blair Rule said: “It was an honour to host such a prestigious event at Lynn Golf Club.”

Next year it will be held at Yarmouth and Caister Golf Club.

Pictured on the right are G. Turner (president of the Norfolk County Golf Union), Blair Rule (Lynn Golf Club captain) and Ashley Johnson, winner of the 2017 Norfolk County Handicap Salver at Lynn Golf Club.