King’s Lynn Golf Club will host a Charity Golf Day on Thursday, July 13.

The event is in aid of the Priory Rotary Club of King’s Lynn and Park House, Sandringham.

The format will be AM-AM fourball Stableford with full handicaps; the best two net scores to count.

Cost is £180 per team to include bacon roll with tea or coffee on arrival, with two-course meal and auction afterwards.

Contact Tony Sapey on 01945 880310 or tonyandsue.sapey@btinternet.com