King’s Lynn golfer Johnson’s junior clinic makes the grade

Lynn golfer Luke Johnson shot a sub-par 70 in the first round of the Bridgestone Challenge at Luton Hoo – and then walked straight on to the range to take a junior clinic.

Former England player Johnson spent around an hour with pupils from The Oratory School, near Reading, and joked: “These boys are a lot more intelligent than me so I would definitely say get your grades first!”

Their attention was fully focused on Johnson’s advice and they were quick to respond to his challenges and tips. Johnson, 25, is an enthusiastic supporter of junior golf and is involved in charity events at his club, King’s Lynn GC.

He’s keen to give back in return for his own experiences coming through the England squad system and he says: “This is our game, if the youngsters aren’t coming through we are not going to grow the game as much as we want to.”

The schoolboys, aged 14 and 15, spent a day at the Bridgestone Challenge, which is the first PGA European Challenge Tour to use a modified stableford scoring system with the emphasis on making birdies and eagles.

They watched play and visited Bridgestone’s Olympic Games Dome to sample its range of interactive fun.

Then, they moved to the range to meet up with Johnson.