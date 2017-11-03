King’s Lynn golfer Luke begins new chapter in Far East

Luke Johnson will jet off to the Far East next year in a bid to make the big breakthrough in his professional career.

The Lynn golfer is set to swap the Europro Tour for the PGA Tour China as he sets out on a new pathway to success.

Johnson said: “I will be travelling to Egypt for the first few months of 2018 before starting a new career path in China with hopes of progressing across to America.

“I know it won’t be easy over there. The PGA Tour China is co-sanctioned with America, so my goals will remain the same.

“In golf your life can change overnight and I strongly believe that I will keep progressing and my time will come.

“I’m looking forward to this next chapter and feel privileged that I have so many great sponsors and individuals behind me.”

Johnson completed another encouraging campaign with a ninth-place finish at the EuroPro Sky Sports Tour Championship at Amendoeria Resort in Portugal last week.

Scoring was tough on the Iberian Peninsula, especially in high winds on the opening day, as the leading 60 players on the Europro Tour’s Order of Merit battled it out over three rounds.

Johnson opened with a level par 72 featuring three birdies and three bogeys.

He followed that up with a 73 that would have been better but for a double-bogey six at the 14th.

It left him in contention for a top-ten finish and, after a low-key start on the final day, Johnson played the back nine in three under par to round off his challenge with a two under 70 that earned him prize money of more than £2,000.

Johnson said: “I wanted to win the Tour Champs. Despite preparing well, I played very poorly on the second day.

“It was another solid result and that has been the story of my season.

“Golf is tough when you’re playing against 150 players per week, but finishing in the top 10 as many times as I have this season is rewarding in itself.”

Johnson thanks Jeremy Allen (www.sjpp.co.uk/jeremyallen) Russen and Turner, Audi King’s Lynn and his family for their overwhelming support.