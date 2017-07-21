King’s Lynn golfer Luke believes first win is on the way

Luke Johnson believes a first win of the season could just be around the corner as he continues his pursuit of a place on the European Tour.

The professional golfer from King’s Lynn has yet to taste victory on the EuroPro Tour in 2017.

But the feels he has the game to help him “push on” after showing glimpses of his potential during the Prague Challenge earlier this month.

Johnson, who was invited to play on his first European Tour event, said: “I feel my game is coming together slowly and I am getting a lot of momentum going.

“Knowing that I can compete at that level puts you in a good frame of mind.

“I’ve made a solid start to the season and I’m playing a lot more consistently. Winning an event would put the icing on the cake.

“I’ve got a busy month ahead and there is still a lot to play for.”

Johnson finished the event in 69th, on one-under-par, but it failed to tell the whole story.

The Lynn Golf Club member fired an opening round of 69 before following it up with a five-under-par score of 67 on the Friday to leave him tied in 15th.

But rounds of 73 and 78 saw him drop down the leaderboard over the weekend.

“I had a poor final day in Prague, but on the third day I didn’t really do anything different to what I’d done in my opening two rounds,” said Johnson.

“I played to win but ultimately in the end it cost me. I perhaps chased it too much but I’ve got no regrets whatsover. On the European Tour the flags are a lot tougher so the risk reward is a lot greater.

“The greens were slow, so if you found the wrong part of the green by a few yards then it was the difference between getting a birdie or struggling to make par.

“I tried to force it rather than play my normal game. In the future I need to remain patient, it’s important that I take a step back and not get in the way of myself.”

At a special TP Tour one-day event on the Belfry’s world famous Brabazon Course last Wednesday, Johnson lost out on top spot following a play-off against Norfolk rival Andrew Marshall.

And on Wednesday, he shot a one-under-par in the opening round of the Cobra Puma Golf Championship at Machynys Peninsula in Llanelli, south Wales.

It left him tied in 37th - six shots off the lead - going into yesterday’s second round.

l The Luke Johnson Invitational event will take place at Lynn Golf Club on Friday, August 18.

Anyone requiring further information should call Stephanie on 01553 631654 or direct message Luke on his Twitter handle of: @LukejohnsonwsLJ

l Turn to page 74 for more as Johnson lends a helping hand at a golf day closer to home.