King’s Lynn golfer Yule lands county amateur title after thrilling finish

Jack Yule of King’s Lynn GC landed this year’s County Amateur Championships title at Royal West Norfolk Golf Club after a thrilling finish.

Defending champion Toby Briggs by the end of day one with 36 holes of stroke-play under his belt led the field by one stroke with a total of 144.

The chasing pack included Giles Evans of Thetford on 145, Yule and Simon Clark of Gt Yarmouth & Caister both on 146 and Dylan Green of Costessey Park on 149.

The morning round of day two saw the lead change hands many times.

It concluded with Yule and Evans both on a three round total of 221 with Briggs now on 222, Clark on 223 and a sterling round from Charlie Rains of Ryston Park shooting him up the leader board with a total of 225.

The final round was a dramatic affair: the wind grew stronger and the golfers responded in kind.

Down to the final hole, Yule lost a ball and finished with a round of 76 for a total of 297. Briggs, needing a birdie to force a play-off only to finish with a 4, ended with 298.

Rains finished third on 302 on count-back.

Along with his success Yule will represent Norfolk at the England Golf Champion of Champions Tournament in Woodhall Spa in September.

The Scratch Team Shield, which is run concurrently, was won by King’s Lynn.

The team players were: Yule, Paul Savage and Kale Heath who returned a combined score of 460, just pipping Royal Norwich 1 who finished on 463.

Their victory will see them representing Norfolk at the England Golf Champion Club Tournament at East Devon GC in September.

From left, Scratch Team Shield winners: Paul Savage, Kale Heath, Jack Yule.