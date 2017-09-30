King’s Lynn golfers almost up to scratch

Golfers from Lynn had to settle for the runners-up berth at the scratch knockout finals hosted by Eaton Golf Club.

The morning semi-finals saw Thetford take on Bawburgh, while Lynn were pitted against Royal Norwich.

Lynn’s semi-final against Royal Norwich was a tough affair, but Lynn did manage to edge through by two-and-a-half games to one-and-a-half games.

Awaiting them in the final were reigning champions Thetford, whose last-four clash with Bawburgh had finished all-square so sudden death was the order of the day.

Iain Yule, of Thetford, took on Harry Brister, of Bawburgh, and the game was quickly closed out in favour of Yule and with it a berth in the final for Thetford.

The first game of the final saw Thetford’s Yule take on Lynn’s Jason Wysoczanki with the latter sinking a great putt on the last to secure a half.

Giles Evans (Thetford) met Richard George (Lynn) and the game went to the last hole with Evans hanging on to record a victory by one hole.

John Stapleton (Thetford) beat Ashley Johnson (Lynn) 4 and 3 in the third game to give Thetford the edge.

Game four saw Lynn’s Kevin Playford take the spoils against Thetford’s Ian Farnham by one hole.

The final match saw Paul Pearce (Thetford) lock horns with Marc Jennings (Lynn) in the final game with Pearce finishing off a fine day for Thetford to secure a 3 and 2 win.