King’s Lynn golfers book their place in county final

Lynn Golf Club members have another important date for their diaries after the Cullington Cup team booked their place in a September final.

Awaiting them in the showpiece at Richmond Park Golf Club, on Sunday September 17, is Eaton Golf Club.

In their semi-final against Mundesley GC, Lynn started to take control after an early exchange of holes.

The Lynn team turned the screws to finish the morning round 17 up.

After lunch, the task was to hold a resurgent opposing side, who had accounted for Hunstanton in the last eight.

And that’s exactly what the team did to finish 18 up on the day. Special thanks to Paul and Pat Arnold for their support of the team.

In an extremely busy time for the club, the Bishops’ Greensomes Plate was hotly-contested for by 64 members.

The plate for mixed couples, now in its tenth year, is sponsored by Bryan and Maureen Bishop.

Prizes were provided by Bryan and Maureen who presented them to the winners.

Scores were tight at the top and the winners were Helen Marsters and Mark Jennings on 42 points.

They were closely followed by Lindsey Pierri and Mark Butt with 41 points, from Sally Bettinson and Bob Brown with 40 points, winning third place on countback from Tracy and Kevin Rawlings.

Two presentations at the club have only recently taken place following captain’s week.

Nigel Chettleburgh and Mark Butt won the Pros Day with 50 points, while Mick Bobyk was the overall winner from captain’s week.

The club championships also took place with Sue Clarke and Kale Heath claiming the ladies’ and men’s prizes respectively, while Paul Savage and Karen Freezer were the handicap winners.