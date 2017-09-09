King’s Lynn golfers make history with Barnard Trophy win

Lynn Golf Club have made history be becoming the first team to win the Barnard Trophy for three successive years.

The team, who triumphed in two individual matches, won the final of the county competition against RAF Marham by four holes.

Held at Swaffham Golf Club, the weather wasn’t so kind despite both teams going into the showpiece full of expectation.

After weeks of sunshine, the rain arrived and continued for the whole of the afternoon.

The day was presided over by the Norfolk County Union president Graham Turner, who presented the Barnard Trophy to Maurice Lawlor, captain of the Lynn team.

Mr Turner expressed his thanks to the Swaffham Golf Club for hosting the final, to the caterers, and the green staff for presenting the course in such great condition.

He also expressed his thanks to Mike Devlin, honorary secretary of the NCGU for his part in organising the competition and acting as official referee for the day.

Triumphant Lynn captain Maurice Lawlor expressed his thanks to the team from RAF Marham for playing their part in such a great final and to his team for their historic success.