King’s Lynn golfers mark national and county success at awards

Lynn Golf Club members celebrated another hugely-successful season at the club at their annual presentation evening.

Club captain Blair Rule and ladies captain Sally Bettinson presented all trophy winners with their trophies won during the golfing year.

Rule reported that the club had had a very successful year in county, national individual and team competitions.

He invited representatives of the teams to come forward so members and guests could show their appreciation of their achievements.

Trophy winners were as follows: Cullington Cup team finalists (men); Scratch knockout finalists (men); Norfolk amateur scratch team winners (men); Barnard Trophy winners (men); County seniors handicap and super seniors scratch winner: Paul Arnold; Norfolk county handicap champion Ashley Johnson; Norfolk amateur champion, Norfolk open champion and Henry Craske salver winner: Jack Yule; England Champion Club Finalists (fourth overall) with Jack Yule the best individual; Hudson Trophy winners: James Weight, Jack Yule, Kale Heath and Matthew Chapman; Diamond knockout semi-finalists (ladies); Young Cup semi-finalists (ladies); county scratch league Division Two finalists (ladies).

The club also made history after winning the Barnard Trophy for a third successive year.

Rule concluded the evening by reporting that Jack Yule had now turned professional and on behalf of the club wished him all success in his future career.