King’s Lynn golfers shoot 12-hour charity marathon

Last Friday, starting at 5.30am at King’s Lynn Golf Club, club captain Blair Rule and Ladies captain Sally Bettinson hit their first shots in what would be a long day.

They had started their playing of four full rounds of golf to raise funds for their respective charities, The Cystic Fibrosis Trust and Macmillan Cancer Support.

By noon, they had completed 45 holes and stopped for a brief respite and lunch before continuing into the afternoon.

Finally at 4.45 pm the final putt was holed to loud cheers by club members watching from the patio.

Blair and Sally had taken a total of 682 shots to complete eight rounds of golf, an average of 85 shots per round – a great effort. More importantly, they had raised more than £2,000 which will be divided equally between the two charities.

When asked how they felt, they both replied very tired but very satisfied with the outcome.

Both thanked their friends and relations and members of the golf club for their generosity. Rule stated that the Cystic Fibrosis Trust was a very personal choice for him as his granddaughter Marni was born with the disease.

Cystic Fibrosis is a life limiting condition that affects the lungs and other major organs of the body by generating excess mucus that the body finds difficult to manage.

The Cystic Fibrosis Trust funds research into the disease and potential treatments include genetic implants to the lungs. Life expectancy of sufferers has improved over the last 30 years from early teens to the mid-40s.

Continued research by CFT and other organisations will improve the outlook for Marni and others and their families.

The feelings of isolation and loneliness that so many people experience make fighting cancer even harder.

Macmillan Cancer Support want to make sure that no ever faces cancer alone, with experts such as nurses, therapists, advisors, and volunteers.

Blair and Sally will be very grateful for any donations, which will be equally divided between these two very worthy causes.

Donations can be made by using the Virgin Money Giving website where the gift aid facility can be used if applicable.

The website address is http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/BlairRule

Alternatively, donations can be made directly to the golf club.

Please make cheques payable to ‘King’s Lynn Golf Club’ and send to King’s Lynn GC, Castle Rising Road, King’s Lynn PE31 6BD.