King’s Lynn gymnast Slater wins tumbling gold medal for Great Britain team

Gymnast Sam Slater got picked to represent Great Britain in Tumbling and won a team gold medal.

Sam competed in Portugal at the Loule Cup.

He came away with the team gold for one of the highest scores in the competition in an amazing result.

He also managed to finish fourth overall in the individual event, missing third by 0.1.

Slater has been training at the King’s Lynn Gymnastic Club at Lynnsport for the past ten years. He started off competing at national level in both Tumbling and Acro. Three years ago he started training for the International level in tumbling.

He qualified for British Championships in 2016 and finished ninth overall.

Alive Leisure and King’s Lynn Gymnastics Club would both like to send their congratulations to Sam and his coach Trudi Nicholson on his achievements last year.

Jimmy Xu (head coach of KLGC) said: “We are very proud of Sam and Trudi’s hard work and they are both a great asset to the team at Lynnsport.”

