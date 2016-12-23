King’s Lynn hat-trick hero Josh hits Taylor-made late winner versus Grimsby

King’s Lynn RHC played their final game of a successful 2016 when they beat Grimsby RHC in their third National Premier League game of the season, 6–5.

The home side were looking to build on two wins from their opening games whereas the visitors were looking for their first win of the season.

Lynn struggled to get into the game having been away from home in recent weeks. Despite this they were first on the score sheet after some clever play from Matt Baker assisted Michael Carter to finish into an open net.

Shortly after, Grimsby equalised after an initial penalty was well saved by Will Martin. Lynn reacted with another goal, this time through Josh Taylor with a slap shot into the top corner of the net.

Once again Lynn was pegged back via a penalty that was converted at the first time of asking. The home side regrouped and introduced Sergio Hutson for the first time since his return to the club.

Within minutes Hutson scored as he clinically deflected a shot from distance. Grimsby again equalised but with only two seconds left on the clock Jamie Griffin skilfully found the net with a well-timed volley to give Lynn the lead heading into the break, 4–3.

Into the second half and Lynn enjoyed their best spell of possession. Grimsby reached 10 fouls to give Lynn a direct free hit, which was converted after Taylor rounded the goalkeeper to find the net. Grimsby pulled a goal back quickly.

They soon followed with a direct free hit of their own after the hosts reached 10 fouls to bring the game back to level terms. With the game now evenly poised, Lynn found the breakthrough with Taylor finding space around the goal to finish. Lynn then ran the clock down to take an important win against a strong Grimsby side in a nervy game for all players involved.

Many thanks go to sponsors Samueljacks T-shirt Shop and Carter Engineering Supplies Ltd, who were both in attendance to cheer the side to victory; also to the timekeepers and supporters.

Team: Will Martin (GK), Matthew Baker, Ryan Barnes, Michael Carter, Jamie Griffin, Sergio Hutson, Josh Taylor and Jack Tucker. Coach: Michael Baker.