King’s Lynn Hill family ride more BMX national triumphs

At the weekend the Hill family from Lynn travelled to Manchester to compete in rounds 7 and 8 of the BMX national series and a very successful weekend.

On Saturday, in wet and windy conditions, Jared (aged 8) took a third on the Saturday in the 9’s category. Brother Kyle (13) took a convincing second in the 13/14 cruisers and finished fifth in the quarters in the 14’s.

Dad, Alan, won every lap of the day in both Vets and 45-49 cruiser. The Vets win meant Alan had claimed the Vets national for the 2017 season with four rounds left.

On Sunday, Jared’s day got off to a bit of a shaky start but he turned it around by the final where he took the win from an outside gate and led the race to the finish line, giving him his second national win of the season.

Kyle won all his moto’s and took another second in the final in the 13/14 cruisers. Alan once again won every lap of the day in both classes. Having already wrapped up the Vets title, the win in 45-49 cruiser meant that Alan had also sealed the cruiser title on the Sunday. Alan’s success takes his total to 38 British titles over 32 years of racing.

Rounds 9 and 10 take place in Braintree in July and then the family travel to USA to compete in the World Championships.