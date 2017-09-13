King’s Lynn hold on to win first-ever golf Hudson Trophy

The King’s Lynn golf team made up of James Weight (Pro), Jack Yule (+4), Kale Heath (1) and Matthew Chapman (6) competed at South Herts GC to win the Hudson Trophy for the first time.

The Hudson Trophy was founded in 1959 and is played for by 20 of the top clubs in England so it is quite an honour to be invited.

Each year the bottom four clubs are relegated and four more are invited to play. Last year KLGC played and managed to secure a place for this year’s event.

The format is foursome strokeplay combined off scratch. Despite Jack playing off +4 Lynn had one of the higher handicapped teams at the event so it was all the more impressive that after the opening nine holes Lynn were in the lead.

Following the conclusion of the first round Lynn were tied first. In the afternoon round the wind picked up and spells of rain came but after another strong performance KLGC had a lead heading into the last nine holes.

Despite visiting some interesting places on the final few holes including out of bounds on the last Lynn held on to win by two shots with a final score of 294: James and Jack 70 and 71 (-3), Kale and Matthew 75 and 78 (+9); team score of +6.

King’s Lynn are now in the history books alongside clubs like Wentworth, Sunningdale and St Georges Hill and looking forward to defending it next year.