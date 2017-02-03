King’s Lynn hurdler Greenhalgh bags UK top 10 display

Turnout was better than usual for the West Norfolk AC-hosted Keith Ward Memorial Indoor Athletics match jointly run alongside the Norfolk Indoor County Championships.

There were high level performances despite the chill in the Lynnsport Barn.

Lewis Ely High Jump

James Greenhalgh knocked a big chunk off his own Under-20 club record in the 60m hurdles, winning in a fantastic 8.4 seconds, a performance ranked within the top 10 in the UK and a Norfolk County Championship best ever performance, breaking a 19 year-old record.

Greenhalgh went on to win the long jump and place second in the 60m flat.

Also breaking a club record was Rachel Chapman, also in the 60m hurdles (U15) winning heat and final, the final in 9.7seconds. U15 Alfie Williams equalled his own club record in the hurdles winning in 9.9 and won two more golds in the high jump (1.50m) and shot (10.93m).

Haydn Buffham won the U17 Mens 60m hurdles, running over this height for the first time (9.4) and placed second in the long jump (5.18m). Matthew Bailey won both the 60m flat (7.4) and 60m hurdles (8.9) for senior men.

Thea Howlett

Emma Dewdney, competing as U20 for the first time, was second hurdles in 11.7. A busy Dewdney, who helped officiating, added fourth in the shot and ran 9.0 in the sprint.

U15 boy Joseph Williams won silver in the 60m running 8.3 in the final with a faster 8.1 in the heat. Williams went one better in the long jump with gold, jumping 4.77m.

Louis Dougal will be pleased with his first outing and placed 3rd in his 60m heat in 8.8 seconds and jumped 3.98m in the long jump. U15 girls Ruby Schwarz likewise will be pleased with a fine run in the 60m (9.6) and decent shot (4.67m).

Ben Richards threw a PB in the shot (6.22m), jumped 3.99 in the long jump, both for bronze, and ran 9.1 in the 60m. Returning from ill health, Charlie Williams ran well for 8.0 in the 60m, and then jumped 10.62m in the triple jump.Williams saved his best up for a fine gold in the shot (9.74m).

Luke Batterham ran a fine PB in the 60m with 7.9 in his heat and 7.8 for 5th in a high quality final. Batterham won silver in the high jump (1.50m). Senior man Cameron Ross (T20) ran 8.9 in the 60m and Wesley Houghton put in two great displays in the 60m (8.3 and 8.4). Veterans Adam Dewdney, David Hardingham, Lee Tunmore, Neil Watson and Alan Williams all competed well in addition to undertaking a number of duties to help the day run smoothly.

Dewdney won a county silver for the 60m sprint (8.9) and Hardingham went one better with a fine gold (8.7). Alan Williams ran a PB in the sprint heat (10.3) and placed 6th in the final. Williams also threw well in the shot (8.69m).

Lee Tunmore ran 8.9 in the sprint and jumped 1.35m in the high jump where he was just pipped by Neil Watson (1.40m).

U11 athlete Betty Schwarz placed third in the long jump and fourth in the 60m (11.7). Charlie Tunmore jumped 2.96m in the long and ran 10.5 in the sprint whilst teammate George Davies jumped 2.58m in the long jump and ran 10.1 in the sprint for a county bronze.

Thomas O’Neill jumped 3.03m in the long jump for county bronze and ran 10.5 in the sprint. U20 woman Michaela Raine won bronze in the 60m sprint in 8.4, beating Hannah Greenhalgh into 5th (8.7). Greenhalgh won silver in the triple jump (9.10m).

There was a fantastic double performance by the Edwards sisters. Lucy Edwards won gold in triple jump (10.07) and long jump (4.79m), both indoor club records and PBs. Lily Edwards (T20) threw an indoor shot PB of 3.59m and a long jump indoor PB of 2.09m, both winning overall bronze against all abilities.

Lucy Koenigsberger won the U17 shot with ease (10.66m, a new club record) and Harry Knight bagged a shot PB (11.58m), a new club record. Returning from injury, Holly Lawrence jumped 2.97m in the long jump. Zara Koenigberger won silver in the shot (U20) throwing 6.98m.

Elizabeth Wood had a busy day with decent performances in the shot (5.43m), long jump (3.02m) and high jump (1.25m). Mason Higby moving up an age group and weight threw a fine 9.65m for second in the shot.

Callum Mauremootoo made a fine first start at this level jumping 3.03 for fourth in the U15 long jump and running 9.7 in the sprint.

Athletes who train with WNAC but compete for other clubs performed well. Lewis Ely won the high jump for senior men (1.90m) and ran 8.2 in the 60m. U20 Nathan Protheroe ran 60m hurdles PB in 9.0 and fellow Dereham athlete Beth Barrett made a fine start at the U15 age group for 60m hurdles. Hannah Brown ran 8.3 in the 60m and a win by Thea Howlett in the 60m (8.4). Howlett also won the high jump with 1.50m.

Thanks to Lynnsport staff, event manager Paul Bailey and the many helpers and officials.