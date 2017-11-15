King’s Lynn karter Elliot bounces back to record first win

Lynn kart racer Elliot Stanley put an horrific crash at Fulbeck behind him to finish the season in style.

Stanley finished the 2017 BirelArt Super Elites series in style by claiming a podium place in each of his three races – which included his first win of the campaign – at Whilton Mill.

The 19-year-old, from Watlington, also claimed second and third spots in his other races.

The former Downham Academy pupil said: “This has been an interesting season for me, but it was fantastic to end on such a high, especially with the final two races in each class being live-screened with more than 17,000 watching.”

Proud dad Richard added: “Elliot drove brilliantly all weekend. We got the kart set-up perfect, but at the end of the day he did all the hard work out there on track.

“Lap-after-lap he was just perfect and it was absolutely fantastic to watch.”

The BirelArt series is designed for all ages at affordable costs. Gearing, tyres and engines are all the same and cannot be changed or altered to gain an advantage.

All of Stanley’s races from the last meeting can be seen at: www.facebook.com/BirelARTukseries/videos