King’s Lynn KES Academy reel in angling prize

Congratulations to Lynn’s KES Academy who were winners at the Norfolk School Games angling finals, held at Barford Lakes in Norwich.

There was even more success for West Norfolk with St Clements High School, Terrington, finishing third in the competition. Individual prizes for top weights caught on the day went to the trio of Evan Raitt, Jacob Clarke and Bryce Ingham.

l Pictured far right, from left, are the winning KES Academy angling team of Thomas Wagg, Luke Boughen and Jacob Clarke, who is also caught on camera with the biggest individual catch.