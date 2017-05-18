King’s Lynn KES Academy Yr 7 boys reach national basketball finals day

Lynn’s King Edward VII (KES) Academy Year 7 Boys’ basketball team reached National Finals Day, in Manchester, at the Basketball England Performance Centre.

The lads were one of 25 schools at the national finals.

KES played full games against schools from Newcastle, Durham and Stoke.

The Lynn team won one game versus Durham Johnstone School 42-32 and lost narrowly in the other two games, to Ormaston Academy, Stoke, 38-30; and 42-32 to St John Fisher School, Newcastle.

Ross McNeil, head of boys PE at KES, said: “The squad were a credit to the school and were complemented by Basketball England for their excellent sportsmanship and ability.

“I would like to also thank James Bamfield for taking the lads (with me) and coaching them all year. We have a big squad of committed and talented Y7 basketball players and this is the start of an exciting journey.”

Meanwhile, the under-16 basketball team who beat KES in the last 16 went onto win their tournament – Northampton School for Boys. KES only lost by eight points.