King’s Lynn KES tennis players start season in style

The winter team tennis season started last week at Easton Tennis Centre in Norwich with teams from Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire competing.

Yet again Lynn KES Academy had teams competing in all age groups and in every division.

MLNF KES

The strength of the players attending the Academy grows each year with new players coming in at each level to increase the number of teams that KES can field.

In the under 8, Mini Red competition, KES A finished with a silver medal in Division One, winning 21 of their 28 games and only losing by two points to the eventual winners Easton A. The team was George Dickson, Tom Lloyd, Oliver Hooker and Alfie Waite. A special mention for Tom who won all seven of his matches.

The KES B team finished fourth in Division 2.

In the U9, Mini Orange competition, KES A cam home with a bronze medal in Division 1 after a long day of competition where the eventual winners were Ipswich. The team of Dickson, Camillo Cervantes, Edward Newman and Elijah Cabales produced some great tennis and were dominant in the doubles section.

KES B finished eighth in Division 2 with the team all playing at this level for the first time.

Next it will be the turn of the U10 Mini Green team and the U12 juniors. The junior coaching programme at KES continues throughout the year, with some moving to the Sports Hall in the winter months. KES have also increased their coaching team with Chris Sanders recently completing his Level 2 qualification and younger coaches gaining their Level 1.

If anyone would like to sign up their child for tennis courses please call 01553 692949 or e-mail kesctc@aol.com.