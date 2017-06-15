King’s Lynn King Edward VII Academy hook a chance to represent West Norfolk

Lynn’s King Edward VII Academy (KES) have been taking their competitive spirit to the fishing lakes this month, finishing second in the West Norfolk Schools angling competition, at Barford Lakes, near Norwich.

The team will now be representing West Norfolk in the Norfolk School Games Year 7-13 angling finals on Friday, June 23.

Ross McNeil, PE teacher, said: “A huge congratulations to the team, in particular to captain Luke Boughen who caught 27lbs worth of fish in just over two hours! This is a great achievement and we wish the team the best of luck in the finals.”