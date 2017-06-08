King’s Lynn Knights notch another rugby league win over Luton Vikings

Following an emphatic victory against Milton Keynes (56-16) in the first game of the rugby league season, King’s Lynn Black Knights, on another day full of heat, welcomed Luton Vikings to Gatehouse Lane.

The Knights seemed unable to settle with Vikings scoring under the posts from an uncontested kick.

MLNF

Not long after, an overlap out wide allowed Luton’s winger to score near the posts making the score 12-nil within the first 10 minutes. Black Knights woke up and stripped their game back to basics. Brilliant running from the Knights’ powerful forwards and a beautifully timed pass allowed captain Jaryd Bennett to score.

A show of incredible strength from Chris Kent allowed him to power his way over the line for his first try for the Knights.

The next kick off saw Barry Scott annihilate the Vikings defence and score an individual try starting down the field from 60 metres sprinting his way to score under the posts.

The Knights lifted their play again. Mighty tackling saw them retain the ball and, combined with powerful runs, saw Luke Bailey go over for his first try of the season which took both teams into a well-deserved rest at half-time.

With the heat the referee allowed an extra-long half time break.

Early from the kick off, Quintan Houston caught the ball and scorched his way to score a spectacular solo try. Both teams were battling with injuries while Luton scored out wide.

After having come off the field with a bloody nose, Freddie Playford returned and immediately scored a try.

Luton forced over the try line but a set play from the forwards saw Bennett offload to Neil Langley who drove himself over the try line and subsequently converted his own try.

An awesome display of side stepping from the Knights’ dummy half Joe Shirley followed by an offload allowed Bennett to score the final try of the match under the posts.

Houston converted six of the Knights’ tries. The final score was 48-22 to the Knights.

The game was played in good spirits and the Knights’ next game is away to Cambridge tomorrow. The East Cup Semi-Finals are on June 17 at home against St Albans Centurions.

New players are always welcome to training on Thursday evenings at 7pm, West Norfolk Rugby Club, Gatehouse Lane, North Wootton.