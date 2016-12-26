King’s Lynn Kuk Sool Won adults make the grade

Kuk Sool Won of King’s Lynn round off 2016’s year of success with another fabulous adult grading.

Nine adult students took part in a two and a quarter hour grading at the Lynn Dojang. Lots of sweat and skill made for a challenging time. Students performed kicks, hand strikes, empty hand forms, self-defence techniques and board breaking.

Kuk Sool Won Traditional Korean Martial Arts School teach: Lil Dragons 4-6 years old, junior/youth 6-13-years-old and adults 13+ years-old.

For more details go to www.kuksoolwonofkingslynn.co.uk to book a free introduction session.