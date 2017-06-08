King’s Lynn Kuk Sool Won finish sixth out of 75 UK schools

On Friday and Saturday, a team of 42 Kuk Sool Won of King’s Lynn Traditional Korean Martial Arts School students went to Norwich UEA to compete in the WKSA European championships.

They are pictured with Cllr James Moriarty (not all students are in the photo).

Over the two days students competed in empty hand forms, self-defence techniques, various weapons from sword, spear, long staff, short staff and short swords, sparring and board breaking.

The team won a total of 65 medals placing them sixth overall out of 75 schools throughout the UK.

The school also had 31 students take part in a black belt grading on the Friday morning, after which the Lynn school has nine new 1st degree black belts: JKN Luc Widdowson, JKN Gabrielle Colclough, JKN Rachel Colclough, JKN James Leman, JKN Branton Shillingford, JKN Veronika Portnova, JKN Lillie-Anna Kirkpatrick, JKN Phil Melia, JKN Sarah Melia; and two 4th degree black belts, SBN Graeme Runnacles and SBN Lisa Standen.