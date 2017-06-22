King’s Lynn Kuk Sool Won grading is hot stuff

A number of youth and adult students from the Kuk Sool Won school of Korean martial arts took to the mat to grade for their next belt.

In one of the hottest weekends in Lynn they performed kicking drills, empty hand forms, falling techniques, self-defence techniques and board breaking. All students gave 100 percent and battled though the heat.

Kuk Sool Won of King’s Lynn is a school of traditional martial arts, teaching 4-6 years old in Lil Dragons classes, 6-13 years old in children’s classes and 13-adult in youth and adult classes.

Call Marie or Darren to start on 07957961877/07545239300 or log on to www.kuksoolwonofkingslynn.co.uk