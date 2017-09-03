King’s Lynn ladies end season on a high

Ladies from the Alive Lynnsport Women’s Wednesday group ended their season on a high with a short tennis tournament.

Run as a friendly event by coach Janis Baker, 20 ladies took part in total and partners were drawn on the day to play doubles together.

The 10 pairs were then split into two groups.

Teams played three games against everyone else in their respective league, with the winners of each group then playing off in the final.

The winners of the two groups were Jean Cook with Pauline Smith and Jane Chilvers with Julie Jones.

Narrowly missing out on a place in the final by just one game were Jill Biggs and Linda Watson in their group.

In the other section, Daphne Stannard and Tova were runners-up after losing only two games.

In the final, Cook and Smith took the first game, but Chilvers and Jones fought back to win the second.

But Cook and Smith played some excellent shots to win the next two games to take the title.

The trophies were presented by Alive Leisure development manager Victoria King.

The Women’s Wednesday activity mornings offer six weeks of a coached sport.

Sessions are between 9.30 and 11.30am and include badminton, short tennis and table tennis delivered by coaches during the first hour.

The second hour is an opportunity to practice whichever of the sports you want to or join the aerobics class.

Booking is not required and refreshments are served in the Alive Café upstairs in the Sandringham Suite.

Equipment is also available, so why not come along and join in the fun?

Short tennis with Janis Baker is the coached sport at present.

This will be followed by table tennis with coach John Blyth for six weeks from Wednesday.

Discounts are available for Alive Card holders and anyone interested should contact Alive Lynnsport for more details.