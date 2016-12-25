King’s Lynn league leaders Spynn lie one point ahead of Ziggys

By Danny Vertigan

In week 9 of 18 of the King’s Lynn IBA Protect Table Tennis Premier League, still leading the way are Top Spynn who had a 6-4 win over Pegg Scaffolding.

Just one point behind the leaders are Ziggys who faced Wasps and had a tasty 8-2 win.

Currently in third is St James who hosted Avengers and with an Owen Turner maximum went home 7-3 winners. Wisbech Wizards sit mid-table after a 9-1 win over Ambits, Dave Whitby with the consolation win for the visitors. The two Heacham teams battled it out with the A team coming out on top 7-3, Aarron Howell hitting a fine maximum for the first team but it wasn’t enough.

For Division One, it was the Barrett Doubles week 5.

The top two in the Doubles league went head to head and with Runcton Holme beating Wisbech Hawks it now gives them a bit of breathing space at the top. Spin Doctors shot up to third after a convincing 9-0 win over Runcton Holme B. Green Fingers are only placed a point behind in fourth after another convincing 8-1 win away to Pauls Driving School. Swaffham Terriers gained a much needed win away to the young Blades team coming away with a tidy 7-2 win. The last match of the week saw Wasps ‘2’ beat Runcton Holme A 9-0.